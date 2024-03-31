Kikuchi (0-1) took the loss to the Rays on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

One of the three runs charged to Kikuchi crossed the plate after he exited the game, but it was a middling performance, one that doesn't inspire much confidence with a trip to New York to face the Yankees coming up this week. Kikuchi gave up a homer to Randy Arozarena and then a single to Isaac Paredes to get the hook with just one out in the fifth inning. The left-hander took a big step forward last season and there should be plenty of better days ahead in 2024, but there will also likely be more days like Saturday where he just doesn't have his good stuff.