Kikuchi gave up six run on seven hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a split-squad game against the Orioles on Sunday. He struck out five.

The southpaw tossed 38 of 60 pitches for strikes and settled down after a shaky first inning that saw him serve up a solo shot to Anthony Santander and a grand slam to Jackson Holliday. Kikuchi has an 8:2 K:BB through 4.1 spring frames, numbers that are more reassuring to potential fantasy investors than his 12.46 ERA in Grapefruit League play, and one bad outing in the spring isn't a major cause for concern.