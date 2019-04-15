Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Good to go for start
Kikuchi (calf) will make his next scheduled start Monday against the Indians.
Kikuchi was limited to 80 pitches in his last outing Wednesday against the Royals after succumbing to calf cramps, but the issue never seriously threatened his availability for his fifth start of the season. The lefty isn't expected to face any limitations as he takes on an anemic Cleveland offense that ranks 28th in the majors this season with a 60 wRC+.
