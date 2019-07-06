Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Unlucky in loss
Kikuchi (4-6) pitched seven innings in a loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk. He struck out five in the 5-2 loss to the Athletics.
Kikuchi has had a roller-coaster season, but this was one of the better outings for the southpaw despite the end result. It was the 28-year-old's longest outing since May 8, when he tossed 7.2 innings versus the Yankees. Kikuchi owns a 4.94 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP in 98.1 innings. He lines up to start against the Athletics again on July 16.
