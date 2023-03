DeLoach was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Mariners on Friday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The 43rd pick of the 2020 draft, DeLoach spent 2022 with Double-A Arkansas where he posted a .778 OPS with 14 homers and four stolen bases over 418 at-bats. The outfielder will likely be an option for Triple-A Tacoma to begin 2023.