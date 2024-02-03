The Mariners traded DeLoach, Prelander Berroa and the 69th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft to the White Sox on Saturday in exchange for Gregory Santos (elbow), Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

DeLoach spent all of 2023 with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate and found quite a bit of success at the plate with a .286/.387/.481 slash line to go with 23 homers and 88 RBI. DeLoach has served primarily as a right fielder during his minor-league career, putting him in position to compete with Gavin Sheets and Kevin Pillar for a job in right field during spring training.