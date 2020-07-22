Kintzler is expected to begin the season as the Marlins' closer, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Manager Don Mattingly indicated before spring training the 35-year-old would be the team's primary closer, and five months later that appears to remain the case for the shortened season. Kintzler joined Miami on a one-year deal after posting a 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB over 57 innings with the Cubs last season. Ryne Stanek and Yimi Garcia are potential the next men up for the ninth inning for the Marlins.