Kintzler didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Red Sox after allowing one run on one hit across one inning.

As expected, Kintzler worked as the opening pitcher Sunday and faced the first four batters of the game, retiring the side in order and departing the contest after allowing a Xander Bogaerts home run to begin the second frame. Kintzler, who owns a 7.61 ERA on the season, will move back to the bullpen following the All-Star break.