Kintzler will serve as the opener for Sunday's game against Boston, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Aaron Nola was originally projected to start Sunday, but his placement on the COVID-19 injured list forced the team to change plans. Kintzler will likely throw an inning or two, prior to giving way to a bulk reliever.
