Kintzler (neck) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, walking one and allowing no hits over a scoreless inning of relief.
Kintzler has been on the shelf for just under three weeks with a strained neck. The Phillies may want to see him make one or two more appearances for Lehigh Valley before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list.
