Marlins' Caleb Smith: Shuts down Phillies
Smith allowed one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight across six innings Thursday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.
Smith labored through a 33-pitch first inning -- J.T. Realmuto's at-bat lasted 16 pitches -- but made quick work of the Phillies' lineup thereafter, recording his fourth straight quality start. His eight punchouts were supported by an impressive 19 swinging strikes, and he has racked up 37 strikeouts across 29 innings this season. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, likely to come Wednesday against Cleveland.
