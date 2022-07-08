Castano (1-2) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and no walks while striking out two across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Mets.

Castano got through the first two innings without incident, but he allowed two runs in the third inning and four in the fourth -- the big blow coming on a three-run homer by James McCann. Castano has had an uneven performance since joining the rotation, as he maintained a 2.86 ERA across four starts entering Thursday's game. However, in five total starts this season, Castano has just a 15:9 K:BB across 26 innings.