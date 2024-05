Single-A Jupiter placed Head (adductor) on its 7-day injured list May 20.

After being acquired from the Padres on May 3, Head was held out of game action for more than a week due to an adductor strain before making his Jupiter debut May 14. However, Head played just three games with the affiliate before suffering an apparent setback and landing on the shelf. The 19-year-old outfielder is without a clear timeline to return to action for Jupiter.