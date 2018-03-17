Jagielo was traded from the Reds to the Marlins on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Jagielo split time between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville last season, hitting a combined .204/.323/.291 across 103 games. The 2013 first-round pick has yet to reach the majors and will likely spend the year as organizational depth.