Marlins' Eric Jagielo: Sent to Marlins
Jagielo was traded from the Reds to the Marlins on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Jagielo split time between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Louisville last season, hitting a combined .204/.323/.291 across 103 games. The 2013 first-round pick has yet to reach the majors and will likely spend the year as organizational depth.
More News
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....