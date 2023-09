The Marlins recalled Hartlieb from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hartlieb gave up one run in one inning during his lone MLB appearance this season, but a 3.29 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with Jacksonville will earn him a promotion as rosters expand Friday. Based on his poor major-league history, the 29-year-old righty will likely be limited to low-leverage outings while with Miami.