The Marlins recalled Hartlieb from Triple-A Jacksonville to serve as their 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Dodgers.

Hartlieb has performed well since joining the Marlins organization, putting up a 3.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP through 36 innings with Jacksonville. However, he holds a 7.49 ERA through 67.1 innings in his major-league career and will almost certainly return to the minors after his duties as a 27th man are complete.