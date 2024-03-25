The Rockies reassigned Hartlieb to minor-league camp Wednesday, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Hartlieb fell short in his bid for a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen despite not allowing a run over 4.1 innings in Cactus League play, though he allowed seven of the 18 batters he faced to reach base. The 30-year-old right-hander, who made a pair of big-league appearances with Miami in 2023, is expected to remain in the Rockies organization and open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Albuquerque.