Marlins' Isan Diaz: Exits Wednesday's game following HBP
Diaz left Wednesday's contest at Double-A Jacksonville after getting struck in the helmet with a fastball in the first inning.
Diaz was helped off the field by the club's coaching staff and there will likely be an update on his condition following the conclusion of Wednesday's game. The 22-year-old infielder is currently hitting .194/.321/.336 with four home runs and 13 RBI through 36 games this season.
More News
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Four hits at Double-A on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Starting at second base Thursday•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Leaves game after collision•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Receives spring training invitation•
-
Marlins' Isan Diaz: Dished to Miami•
-
Brewers' Isan Diaz: Will miss rest of season•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...