Diaz left Wednesday's contest at Double-A Jacksonville after getting struck in the helmet with a fastball in the first inning.

Diaz was helped off the field by the club's coaching staff and there will likely be an update on his condition following the conclusion of Wednesday's game. The 22-year-old infielder is currently hitting .194/.321/.336 with four home runs and 13 RBI through 36 games this season.

