Marlins' Isan Diaz: Struggling at Triple-A
Diaz is slashing .233/.305/.360 through 22 games for Triple-A New Orleans with two home runs and 12 RBI.
The Marlins' No. 6 fantasy prospect has been up and down throughout his minor-league career, but the roller coaster is racing downhill at the moment. Diaz's 22.3 percent strikeout rate is a slight improvement on his performance the last couple of years, but his walk rate is headed in the wrong direction and he's not hitting for as much power as he did at lower levels. He's still only 22 years old, and he'll get time to figure things out as long as Starlin Castro is occupying the keystone for Miami, but Diaz simply might not be productive enough to profile as anything more than a bench player once he reaches the majors.
