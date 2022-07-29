Berry made his debut for the Marlins' Florida Complex League affiliate Thursday going 1-for-5 with two RBI while striking out three times.

Taken with the sixth overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft less than two weeks ago, Berry wasted little time getting his pro career started. The LSU product hit second as the designated hitter, and it remains to be seen whether Miami will even try to find a regular defensive home for him somewhere on the diamond as he advances up the ladder, but Berry's bat should play at any position. Given his 8.9 percent strikeout rate in his final year of college, Thursday's K's are likely more a product of nerves than anything else. The Marlins will likely let the 21-year-old get his feet wet as a professional in rookie ball before bumping him up to Single-A, but he has the skills to earn that promotion quickly.