Garcia (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia wound up missing just 11 days with an ankle injury he suffered after getting hit by a Nick Markakis line drive. The 25-year-old owns an unremarkable 5.16 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB across 61 innings with the Marlins this season. He threw just 30 pitches in his lone rehab start, so Garcia figures to work in relief for the time being.