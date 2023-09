Wendle went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Dodgers.

The 33-year-old infielder hadn't had a multi-hit performance since July 7, slashing a woeful .143/.179/.190 over the 42 games in between, and his only other homer in 2023 came June 9. Wendle had begun ceding playing time at shortstop to Garrett Hampson in September, but this offensive eruption might help stabilize his spot in the starting nine.