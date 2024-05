The Mets designated Wendle for assignment Wednesday.

Unless another team opts to put in a waiver claim for Wendle, the Mets will owe him the money remaining on his one-year, $2 million deal. Signed in November to provide depth in the infield, Wendle rarely saw action for the Mets and struggled to produce in his limited opportunities, slashing .222/.243/.250 across 37 plate appearances.