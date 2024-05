Wendle will start at second base and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wendle will start for just the ninth time through the Mets' 35 games this season, handling second base while Jeff McNeil gets a look in left field. The 34-year-old will likely to continue seeing light use in his utility role unless the Mets lose one of their regular infielders to injury.