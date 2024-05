Atlanta signed Wendle to a one-year contract Friday.

Wendle was released by the Mets earlier this week after hitting just .222/.243/.250 in 37 plate appearances but has quickly caught on with their division rivals. The utility infielder made the All-Star team with the Rays in 2021 but has produced just a .604 OPS in three seasons since then. Wendle will back up all over the infield in Atlanta.