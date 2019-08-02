Marlins' Jordan Yamamoto: Strikes out eight in no-decision
Yamamoto struck out eight but allowed four runs on seven hits with no walks across six innings during a no-decision against the Twins on Thursday.
Eight strikeouts set a new season high for Yamamoto, but the offense had to come through with three runs in the ninth to get him off the hook. Yamamoto avoided his third straight loss, but he owns a 9.64 ERA in his last three outings. Overall, he is 4-2 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, .169 batting average against and 49 strikeouts in 48 innings this season. Yamamoto will pitch next at the Mets on Tuesday.
