Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Monday that Guzman (elbow) recently made 25 throws off flat ground from 60 feet after beginning a throwing program, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Guzman is beginning the build-up process again after being shut down a little under two weeks ago with right elbow inflammation. Since Triple-A Jacksonville won't begin its season until May, Guzman could be ready to pitch in games by that time if he avoids any setbacks during his throwing program.