Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Monday that Guzman (elbow) recently made 25 throws off flat ground from 60 feet after beginning a throwing program, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Guzman is beginning the build-up process again after being shut down a little under two weeks ago with right elbow inflammation. Since Triple-A Jacksonville won't begin its season until May, Guzman could be ready to pitch in games by that time if he avoids any setbacks during his throwing program.
More News
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Should resume throwing soon•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Dealing with right elbow injury•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Recalled from satellite camp•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Optioned off roster•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Joins Marlins•