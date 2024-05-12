The Marlins transferred Chargois (neck) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Chargois began the season on the 15-day IL due to neck spasms that kept him out of action during spring training. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Jacksonville, but he suffered a setback and hasn't pitched in the minors since April 26. It's unclear when the Marlins anticipate Chargois will be ready to make his 2024 MLB debut, but as a result of his move to the 60-day IL, he won't be eligible for activation until late May.