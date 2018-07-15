Marlins' Justin Bour: Receives day off
Bour is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Most of Bour's absences from the Miami lineup typically come when the team faces a left-handed starter, but he'll receive a rare day off in the series finale with righty Enyel De Los Santos on the bump for Philadelphia. It's possible that Marlins skipper Don Mattingly just wanted to give Bour an early start on the All-Star break after the slugging first baseman went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday's contest. Garrett Cooper will replace Bour in the starting nine in the series finale.
