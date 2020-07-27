Miami claimed Shafer off waivers from Cincinnati on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The Marlins haven't officially announced their plans for Shafer, but he'll likely join the 30-man active roster right away for a Miami squad that is down several players due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak within the team. Shafer was designated for assignment Friday without ever appearing in a game for the Reds, but he's seen major-league action in both of the past two seasons with Toronto. Over his 40 career relief appearances, Shafer owns a 3.75 ERA and a lowly 4.1 K-BB%.