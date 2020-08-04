site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Justin Shafer: Officially recalled by Marlins
Shafer was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday.
The ex-Red is set to join his new club as the Marlins resume play Tuesday. Shafer was an in-season waiver claim and is likely to serve as low-leverage bullpen depth for the time being.
