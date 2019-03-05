Marlins' Lewis Brinson: Launches two homers
Brinson went 2-for-2 with two home runs Monday against Washington.
Brinson left the yard in the second and fifth innings of Monday's 9-8 victory. The 24-year-old has gotten off to an impressive start to spring training, as five of his seven hits have been home runs (16 at-bats). The Marlins hope he'll be able to carry this type of success into the regular season, especially after he struggled to a .199/.240/.338 slash line in his first full year of big-league action.
