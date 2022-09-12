Brinson went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

Brinson's hitless stretch extended to 0-for-11, but he picked up his first walk and stolen base as a Giant in this contest. He hit three home runs in his first five games with San Francisco, but he's since cooled off and remains unlikely to see more than a short-side platoon role down the stretch. He's added four RBI, four runs scored and a .192/.250/.577 slash line through 29 plate appearances.