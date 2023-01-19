Brinson agreed to a contract Jan. 11 with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, Sports Hochi reports.
Brinson spent the 2022 season in the Houston and San Francisco organizations. His lone big-league action came with the latter club, with the 28-year-old slashing .167/.211/.472 with three home runs and a stolen base in 39 plate appearances before being pushed off the 40-man roster. Rather than settling for a minor-league deal this winter after electing free agency in October, Brinson opted to head overseas for the first time in his career on what's presumably a more lucrative deal with Yomiuri.