Brinson went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Brinson got the Giants on the board with a two-run blast in the third inning and added a solo shot in the ninth as insurance. He's started the last two games in center field, and the right-handed hitter could continue to get looks early this week against a Dodgers rotation that's heavy on southpaws. Brinson has gone 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits (two homers, one double) through his first four games as a Giant.