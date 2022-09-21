Brinson was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Brinson has a respectable .766 OPS with the Giants this season over 35 plate appearances, but his .235 OBP is far below what they were hoping to get from him and he now faces more time in the minors should he go unclaimed. The move comes as a direct consequence of San Francisco adding Jason Vosler to the major-league roster.
More News
-
Giants' Lewis Brinson: Records first steal•
-
Giants' Lewis Brinson: Leadoff blast in loss•
-
Giants' Lewis Brinson: Hits first two homers with new team•
-
Giants' Lewis Brinson: Traded to Giants•
-
Astros' Lewis Brinson: Fails to win roster spot•
-
Astros' Lewis Brinson: Signs minor-league deal with Astros•