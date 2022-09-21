Brinson was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Brinson has a respectable .766 OPS with the Giants this season over 35 plate appearances, but his .235 OBP is far below what they were hoping to get from him and he now faces more time in the minors should he go unclaimed. The move comes as a direct consequence of San Francisco adding Jason Vosler to the major-league roster.