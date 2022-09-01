Brinson was traded from the Astros to the Giants on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Brinson failed to win a spot on the Astros' Opening Day roster this year after serving as a non-roster invitee during spring training. He's slashed .296/.354/.571 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI, 61 runs and five stolen bases over 85 games at Triple-A Sugar Land this year and will now join the Giants' major-league roster as outfield depth since active rosters expanded to 28 players Thursday.