Andriese signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Nov. 29.

Andriese hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, having spent 2023 at Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization where he held a 6.05 ERA over 21 appearances (19 starts). It's not clear whether the Marlins intend to have him starting or relieving, but either way he's likely to begin the year at Triple-A Jacksonville.