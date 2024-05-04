The Padres traded Martorella, Dillon Head, Woo-suk Go and Jakob Marsee to the Marlins on Friday in exchange for Luis Arraez, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Martorella has spent the first portion of the year with Double-A San Antonio, slashing .294/.392/.435 with 14 RBI across 102 plate appearances. The 23-year-old first baseman will presumably report to Double-A Pensacola as he transitions to the Marlins organization, though it's possible he reaches Triple-A Jacksonville by the end of the year if his bat remains hot.