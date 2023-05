Martorella has a .375 OBP, six home runs and more walks (21) than strikeouts (19) in 33 games for High-A Fort Wayne.

At 22, Martorella is a tad old for the level and he will need to provide all his value with the bat, as he is already at the bottom of the defensive spectrum. However, his 1.11 BB/K ranks fifth in the Midwest League and his 149 wRC+ ranks third in the league among hitters 22 and younger.