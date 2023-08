Martorella was promoted from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Martorella had a solid start to the season with the High-A club, slashing .256/.367/.446 with 16 home runs, 73 RBI, 70 runs and five stolen bases over 111 games. He'll have a chance to compete at the Double-A level late in the 2023 campaign.