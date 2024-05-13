Fortes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Fortes will sit for the second day in a row and the third time in four games while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The Marlins have gotten minimal production from both of their catchers for most of the season, but Bethancourt has shown some semblance of life at the dish of late, going 6-for-13 with two doubles over his last four games. That may be enough to give him the edge on playing time for now over Fortes, who has turned in a .345 OPS over 78 plate appearances on the season.