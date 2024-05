Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

For the second day in a row, Fortes will be on the bench while Christian Bethancourt draws another start behind the dish. Fortes had started both of the previous two games before Bethancourt picked up consecutive starts of his own, so the Marlins still seem to be viewing the catcher spot as a timeshare.