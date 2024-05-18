Fortes went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Friday's 8-0 romp over the Mets.

The catcher turned on a Christian Scott sweeper up in the zone and drove it over the wall in left-center field to cap a four-run second inning for the Marlins. It was only Fortes' second homer of the season, and while he tied his career high by reaching base four times in the victory, his .159/.198/.256 slash line on the season keeps him far from fantasy consideration. It's his work behind the plate that's kept him in the lineup, however -- Miami's produced three straight shutouts, and Fortes has caught all of them.