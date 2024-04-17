Fortes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins and Giants have an afternoon game following a Tuesday night tilt, so Fortes will get a breather. Jhonny Pereda will make his first major-league start, handling the catching duties while Trevor Rogers is on the bump. Fortes has mustered a .305 OPS through 35 plate appearances this season but is still expected to see the bulk of the starts behind the plate while Christian Bethancourt (illness) is on the injured list.