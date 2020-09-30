The Marlins recalled Neidert from their alternate training site Wednesday.
Neidert will be available out of the bullpen for the Marlins' wild-card series with the Cubs that begins Wednesday. He'll assume the active roster spot of Jose Urena (forearm), who was ruled out for the entirety of the postseason.
More News
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Sent down Thursday•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Available in relief in Game 2•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Returns from injured list•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Building up for starting role•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Marlins' Nick Neidert: Strong effort in intrasquad game•