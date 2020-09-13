Neidert (undisclosed) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The 23-year-old was one of the Marlins' players placed on the shelf following the COVID-19 outbreak early in the season, but he's now rejoining the active roster. Neidert has been building up for a starting role at the alternate training site and could be in the mix to start Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader, though the team has yet to officially announce a starter.
