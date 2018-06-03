The Marlins placed Wittgren on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a bruised finger, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Wittgren had a fantastic start to the season with only three runs (one earned) and nine hits allowed across his first 15 appearances, but gave up five runs on six hits and three walks over his last three outings. The severity of the injury remains unclear and the 27-year-old will be eligible to come off the disabled list June 12.