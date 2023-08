Wittgren signed a contract with the Mariners on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's presumably a minor-league deal for the veteran right-hander, who was recently demoted by the Royals after he posted a 4.97 ERA in 27 appearances this season. Wittgren had four saves, 22 holds and a 2.99 ERA for Cleveland between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, but he's scuffled to a 5.24 ERA over the past three years.