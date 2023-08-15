Wittgren (1-0) was not charged with a run but allowed two hits and a walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning to earn the win after blowing a save Monday over the Mariners.

Wittgren entered the game with runners on first and second after Austin Cox struggled in the ninth inning. Wittgren proceeded to let both inherited runners to score, but the Royals rallied back for a walk-off win. When he was selected from Triple-A Omaha in May, he began in a low-leverage role, but Wittgren's 10.2-inning scoreless streak has earned him some more important assignments. Overall, he has a mediocre 4.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB through 29 innings while adding two holds this season, so he's unlikely to perform well enough to interest fantasy managers.